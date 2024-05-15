USA vs France prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Prediction on game USA Total over 6 Odds: 1.74 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Thursday, May 16, the USA will face the French national team, with the match kicking off at 20:20 Central European Time. The experts at DailySports have prepared a forecast for this game.

USA

The Americans have brought a very strong squad to this tournament, but their start has not been as auspicious as expected. In their first group stage game, the Stars fell to Sweden with a score of 2-5, with two goals scored into empty nets. In the second match, the USA dealt with Germany 6-1. However, in the third game, they unexpectedly lost to Slovakia. Trailing 1-4, the Americans managed to equalize at 4-4, but in overtime, they demonstrated a passive game and understandably lost 4-5.

Currently, the USA team sits in fourth place in the group with only four points. Nevertheless, going forward, the Stars will face teams of lower caliber, where American hockey players can regain their footing.

France

The French national team had a decent start to the World Championship. Despite a defeat in their first tournament game against Kazakhstan with a score of 1-3, they engaged in a tight contest against Latvia but lost in overtime 2-3. France secured their first victory in the World Championship against Poland with a score of 4-2. Interestingly, Da Costa, a representative of the Continental Hockey League, is the team's top scorer with four points in three matches.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Last year, the USA and France clashed at the World Championship, where the Stars simply routed their opponents with a score of 9-0.

The USA has scored more than 2 goals in 9 out of their last 10 matches. France has scored 2 or fewer goals in 6 out of their last 8 matches.

Overall, since 1992, the French national team has only won once in 15 matches against the USA.

USA vs France prediction

The Americans have not started this World Championship very well, but they will certainly seek to bounce back and accumulate points in matches against weaker opponents. The game against France is a real opportunity for this. My bet is the USA's individual total goals over six with odds of 1.74.