RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
National Bank vs Al Masry SC prediction Photo: facebook.com/Almasryofficial / Author unknown
National Bank National Bank
Premier League Egypt 16 may 2024, 12:00 National Bank - Al Masry SC
-
- : -
Egypt,
Al Masry SC Al Masry SC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.59

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 23rd round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Thursday in Cairo, where the local National Bank will host Al-Masry at the Petrosport Stadium. Here's the prediction for this match from the DailySports team.

National Bank of Egypt

"NBE" has yet to impress with their performance in the current Egyptian Premier League campaign and is battling to maintain their status in the elite division. After 22 matches played, the National Bank of Egypt has only accumulated 19 points, placing them 14th in the league table. They are just three points clear of the relegation zone. Last week, the National Bank of Egypt played an away match against Future, scoring as early as the 3rd minute, but failed to hold onto the lead. Prior to that, they suffered defeats in four consecutive matches in the championship. At home, under the guidance of Nikodimos Papavasiliou, they have secured only three victories in 11 encounters, losing seven times.

Al-Masry

The "Green Eagles" are contending for the gold medals and currently occupy the second position in the league table. After 21 matches played, Al-Masry has amassed 37 points. They are only one point ahead of their nearest rival, ZED, while the leader, Pyramids, has a seven-point advantage. Ahead of the match against the National Bank, Ehab Galal's team is coming off a home defeat to Pyramids with a score of 0-1. The lone goal was scored by the visitors three minutes before the end of regulation time. As for their away statistics, Al-Masry has collected 18 points from 10 matches on the road, securing five victories and suffering only two defeats.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, the National Bank inflicted a 4-0 defeat on Al-Masry in an away match.
  • The teams played to a draw in the League Cup, ending with a 2-2 scoreline.
  • Only in two out of the last five matches did both teams score.

National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry Prediction

The National Bank has managed only two victories away from home in the current season, one of which was a 4-0 triumph over Al-Masry. Currently, the odds for the guests' victory stand at 2.33; however, it is advisable to consider "Al-Masry to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.59.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.59

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction NBA Today, 20:00 New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 New York Knicks Odds: 1.77 Indiana Pacers Recommended BetWinner
Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:30 Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.56 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now MelBet
Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction WTA Roma 15 may 2024, 05:00 Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Jelena Ostapenko Odds: 1.59 Aryna Sabalenka Bet now MelBet
El Dakhleya vs El Gouna FC prediction Premier League Egypt 15 may 2024, 09:00 El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 El Dakhleya Odds: 1.65 El Gouna FC Recommended MelBet
Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction World Championship 15 may 2024, 09:20 Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Czech Republic Odds: 1.56 Denmark Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 16:30 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight Football news Today, 16:02 The legend of the Spanish top club is open to changes, despite the recent contract extension Boxing News Today, 15:29 "This is another motivation to win" - Usyk about his team's fight with Fury's team Football news Today, 15:08 The Manchester City goalkeeper reached a milestone in the Premier League Basketball news Today, 15:01 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 14:47 The Barcelona defender completed his first training session in 3.5 months following a severe injury Tennis news Today, 14:19 All quarterfinal matchups of the ATP 1000 tournament in Rome have been determined Football news Today, 14:13 UEFA has set a condition for Girona to qualify for the Champions League Football news Today, 13:41 It has been revealed under what condition Real Madrid will sell their goalkeeper Tennis news Today, 13:38 Daniil Medvedev suffers a defeat and sensationally exits the ATP 1000 tournament in Rome
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Tennis 15 may 2024 Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Germany vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Pyramids vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Farco vs Baladiyyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Vorskla vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Dinamo Zagreb vs Rijeka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024