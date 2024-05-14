National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.59 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 23rd round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Thursday in Cairo, where the local National Bank will host Al-Masry at the Petrosport Stadium. Here's the prediction for this match from the DailySports team.

National Bank of Egypt

"NBE" has yet to impress with their performance in the current Egyptian Premier League campaign and is battling to maintain their status in the elite division. After 22 matches played, the National Bank of Egypt has only accumulated 19 points, placing them 14th in the league table. They are just three points clear of the relegation zone. Last week, the National Bank of Egypt played an away match against Future, scoring as early as the 3rd minute, but failed to hold onto the lead. Prior to that, they suffered defeats in four consecutive matches in the championship. At home, under the guidance of Nikodimos Papavasiliou, they have secured only three victories in 11 encounters, losing seven times.

Al-Masry

The "Green Eagles" are contending for the gold medals and currently occupy the second position in the league table. After 21 matches played, Al-Masry has amassed 37 points. They are only one point ahead of their nearest rival, ZED, while the leader, Pyramids, has a seven-point advantage. Ahead of the match against the National Bank, Ehab Galal's team is coming off a home defeat to Pyramids with a score of 0-1. The lone goal was scored by the visitors three minutes before the end of regulation time. As for their away statistics, Al-Masry has collected 18 points from 10 matches on the road, securing five victories and suffering only two defeats.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, the National Bank inflicted a 4-0 defeat on Al-Masry in an away match.

The teams played to a draw in the League Cup, ending with a 2-2 scoreline.

Only in two out of the last five matches did both teams score.

National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry Prediction

The National Bank has managed only two victories away from home in the current season, one of which was a 4-0 triumph over Al-Masry. Currently, the odds for the guests' victory stand at 2.33; however, it is advisable to consider "Al-Masry to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.59.