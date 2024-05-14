RU RU
ENPPI vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

ENPPI vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

David Flower
ENPPI vs Future FC prediction Photo: facebook.com/Enppi.Club / Author unknown
ENPPI ENPPI
Premier League Egypt 16 may 2024, 12:00 ENPPI - Future FC
-
- : -
Egypt,
Future FC Future FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of the 23rd round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place in Cairo, where ENPPI and Future will clash in the Cairo derby at the Petro Sport Arena. Here's the prediction for this match from the DailySports team.

ENPPI

Talaat Youssef's squad is unlikely to contend for the championship, so ENPPI should focus more on securing a top-three finish. Currently, ENPPI occupies the seventh position in the Egyptian league standings. The team has accumulated 32 points after 21 rounds played. They trail ZED, who are third, by four points, albeit ZED has played one more match in the Premier League. In their last outing, ENPPI triumphed over National Bank away with a convincing 5-1 victory. Interestingly, the hosts opened the scoring in that match, but ENPPI managed to equalize in the 45+7th minute and went on to dominate in the second half.

Future

In recent rounds, the "Reds" have not been impressive and maintain a safe distance from the relegation zone based on past achievements. Currently, Future sits in 12th place in the Egyptian Premier League standings. In 20 matches played, Future has secured only six victories, with nine draws and five defeats. They are 11 points clear of the relegation zone and nine points behind the third position. In their last league match, Future hosted National Bank and settled for a 1-1 draw. Consequently, the "Reds" have failed to win in their last four matches, drawing three times in this period. On the road, Future has gathered 16 points from 10 matches, winning four times and suffering only two defeats.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, ENPPI defeated Future away with a score of 1-0.
  • Prior to that, Future had not lost to this opponent in five matches.
  • Only one out of the last five matches saw a bet placed on "Total Over 2.5".

ENPPI vs Future Prediction

Bookmakers tread cautiously in this match and do not give a clear advantage to either opponent. ENPPI won their last match; however, in the six matches preceding that, they only amassed three points through draws. We suggest taking "ENPPI to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.87.

