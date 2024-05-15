Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicholas Harry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-3) Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 16, Stefanos Tsitsipas - Nicholas Harry will meet in Rome. Forecast for the battle of these athletes prepared by Dailysports experts.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Greek tennis player continues to show good results on the ground, because before that the player did not impress. Tsitsipas boasts a title in Monte Carlo and a final in Barcelona, but after these successful tournaments, he lost his first match in Madrid.

So far so good in Rome, he managed to get past Struff, Norrie and De Minaur, all of whom are in the top 50, so the net is not easy. Tsitsipas depends a lot on his form and psychological state, if everything is in order, he is capable of showing top-level tennis. The Greek is ranked eighth in the world rankings.

Nicholas Jarry

Like many other South Americans, Harry plays well on dirt, and it is on this surface that he has won most of his tournaments. The Chilean can be considered a solid middle-ranked player, as he is ranked 24th. His most successful tournament this year was in Buenos Aires, where he lost in the final, although he managed to beat Wawrinka and, most importantly, Carlos Alcaraz.

In Rome, Harry has not had the most difficult net so far, only once he had to play with an opponent from the top 100 ranking. The tennis player passed the Italians Arnaldi and Napolitano, as well as the Frenchman Muller.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The history of head-to-head confrontations of tennis players counts five matches, unexpectedly the score in favor of Jarry - 3:2, on the ground the rivals crossed paths only once, that match was won by Tsitsipas.

This season Tsitsipas has 13 wins in 15 matches on court.

Jarry has played 13 matches on the court, winning only 7 of them.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicholas Jarry Prediction

Although the Greek is still inferior in face-to-face confrontations, it is his bookmakers consider him the favorite, which looks logical. Tsitsipas has a higher class, and he has picked up the pace, but Jarry is not so good this season playing on the ground. Let's bet on the success of the favorite with a -3 game handicap.