Chelsea is on the brink of replicating a strange record of English Premier League

Chelsea is on the verge of replicating a dubious "record" in the English Premier League.

According to data from the Transfermarkt portal, the "Blues" have accumulated 99 yellow cards this season. This ranks as the second-highest tally in Premier League history, trailing only Leeds United in the 2021/22 season (100 cautions).

However, Chelsea still has two more matches to surpass Leeds in this statistic.

Today, at 20:45 Central European Time, Chelsea will face Brighton away. In the final round, Chelsea will meet Bournemouth.

Mauricio Pochettino's team currently occupies seventh place in the table and maintains hopes of qualifying for European competitions at the end of the season.

