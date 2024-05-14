RU RU
Premier League club ready to get into Man United and Bayern Munich's race for Barcelona defender

Premier League club ready to get into Man United and Bayern Munich's race for Barcelona defender

Football news Today, 09:08
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo can help the Blaugrana to solve financial issues in the summer, as the Uruguayan is attracting the attention of many top clubs, which have already started to fight for him.

Thus, the attempt to get the player, as reported by Fichajes, will be made by Chelsea. After the departure of Thiago Silva in the centre of the defence of the "pensioners" forms a void and it is the Uruguayan wants to fill it. However, Chelsea will still have to fight for Araujo.

A lot of central defensive players will leave and Manchester United, which is also watching the centre-back, and in winter Bayern offered 80 million euros for the Uruguayan, but this amount did not convince Barcelona to let the player go. Now such a cheque would satisfy the Catalan club quite well.

Contributing to the departure of Araujo from Barcelona is the fact that the parties can not reach a consensus in negotiations on a new agreement of the 25-year-old defender, and the current contract of the player expires in 2026.

