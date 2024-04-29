RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Officially. Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea at the end of the season

Officially. Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea at the end of the season

Football news 29 apr 2024, 06:11
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The legendary Brazilian defender will depart from Chelsea at the end of the season Photo: https://twitter.com/CFCBlues_com

Chelsea's central defender Thiago Silva has announced that he will leave Chelsea at the end of the 2023-24 season.

On Chelsea's official channels, a video was released where the legendary footballer announced his departure from the London club after four years.

Recall that on August 28, 2020, Silva joined Chelsea, signing a contract with the club until the end of the 2020/21 season with the possibility of extension for another year. On September 23, 2020, he made his debut for the Blues in the third round of the Football League Cup against Barnsley. Three days later, he played his first Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.

On January 3, 2022, Silva extended his contract with Chelsea until the end of the 2022/23 season. On October 11, he played his 100th match in the UEFA Champions League. On February 10, 2023, Silva once again extended his contract, extending his stay at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Additionally, on May 28, 2023, before the final match of the season against Newcastle United, Silva was named the club's Player of the Season.

During his career at Chelsea, Thiago Silva won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. He played 151 matches and scored nine goals.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
"Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished Motorsport News Today, 10:21 "Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished
Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future Football news Today, 07:33 Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future
Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return Football news Today, 05:06 Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return
Possible Arsenal kit options for the next season have emerged Football news 29 apr 2024, 16:42 Something new. Arsenal's form for next season has been leaked online
Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer Football news 29 apr 2024, 10:30 Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer
More news
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins