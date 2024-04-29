Officially. Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea at the end of the season

Chelsea's central defender Thiago Silva has announced that he will leave Chelsea at the end of the 2023-24 season.

On Chelsea's official channels, a video was released where the legendary footballer announced his departure from the London club after four years.

Four years, countless memories.



A message from Thiago Silva… pic.twitter.com/f2YbB4GMXY — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 29, 2024

Recall that on August 28, 2020, Silva joined Chelsea, signing a contract with the club until the end of the 2020/21 season with the possibility of extension for another year. On September 23, 2020, he made his debut for the Blues in the third round of the Football League Cup against Barnsley. Three days later, he played his first Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.

On January 3, 2022, Silva extended his contract with Chelsea until the end of the 2022/23 season. On October 11, he played his 100th match in the UEFA Champions League. On February 10, 2023, Silva once again extended his contract, extending his stay at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Additionally, on May 28, 2023, before the final match of the season against Newcastle United, Silva was named the club's Player of the Season.

During his career at Chelsea, Thiago Silva won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. He played 151 matches and scored nine goals.