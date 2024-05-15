RU RU
Brighton – Chelsea Predicted line-ups and latest news

Brighton – Chelsea Predicted line-ups and latest news

Football news Today, 06:21
Yasmine Green
Brighton – Chelsea Predicted line-ups and latest news Brighton – Chelsea Predicted line-ups and latest news

On 15 May, Brighton will host a rescheduled Premier League round 34 meeting between Brighton and Chelsea at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, which could bury Mauricio Pochettino's side's hopes of qualifying for the Premier League.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have lost all chances of at least qualifying for the Conference League and are now just playing out the season.

For Chelsea, not everything is lost and to qualify for the Conference League, they need to beat Brighton and Bournemouth, as well as hope for a Newcastle misfire. But, a lot still depends on the FA Cup final, but we will not rely on it.

Approaching the European Cup zone, "pensioners" provided a four-match unbeaten streak, which, among other things, consists of three wins in a row. Brighton in the last five matches have scored only five points.

From the personnel news, we can note the return of Malo Gusto and Christopher Nkunku, whose participation in the match with Brighton is very possible. Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are less likely to feature against the Seagulls, as their availability is yet to be assessed:

"Players coming in from injury need time to get back to full fitness and we don't have that. We need to play and start matches with players who can play 90 minutes," Mauricio Pochettino told a press conference.

Roberto De Zerbi, on the other hand, confirmed that Joel Weltman will not play against Chelsea due to injury against Newcastle:

"We have lost Joel Weltman, I don't know if he will be available for the next game or against Manchester United. There is no other news. I don't know if he will be able to play on Sunday."

Based on previous matches and statements from the head coaches, the Dailysports team have put together the indicative line-ups for this encounter.

Brighton's tentative line-up

Verbruggen - Julio, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey - Gilmour, Groß - Adingra, Enciso, Buonanotte - Welbeck.

Chelsea's tentative squad

Petrovic - Cucurella, Badiashile, Chalobah, Gusto - Gallagher, Caicedo - Mudryk, Palmer, Madueke - Jackson.

The match Brighton - Chelsea will be held on 15 May at the Amex Stadium in Brighton. The game will kick off at 20:45 CET.

