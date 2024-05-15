RU RU
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Jason Collins
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction
Boston Celtics Boston Celtics
NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics - Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston , TD Garden
Cleveland Cavaliers Cleveland Cavaliers
On May 16, Boston Celtics - Cleveland Cavaliers will play their fifth meeting in the quarterfinals of the NBA playoffs. Read the prediction for this meeting from Dailysports experts.

Boston Celtics

After Boston won 78% of the games in the regular season and became the best in the league by this indicator, many wondered whether the players have energy left for the playoffs. Judging by the nine games played in the playoffs, the Celtics have everything in order and are ready to fight for the title. In the first round, the team confidently passed Miami Heat - 4:1, there is every chance to win the series against Cleveland with the same score.

Judging by the game and the form of Boston, it will be difficult to stop them in the East, so we will risk assuming that the club will manage to reach the final playoffs.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are having a good season, the team made it to the playoffs without any extra games, and then barely defeated Orlando 4-3 in the series. It looks like the Cavaliers have reached their peak, but they can't get past Boston.

But the series didn't start off so badly, they managed to win one of the two road games, but then lost twice at home, so there's almost no intrigue in who will play in the East finals. Cleveland has a good selection of players, on their best day these guys are ready to handle any opponent.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Behind four matches in the series, Boston confidently and deservedly leads 3:1.
  • The Celtics play solidly at home, but in the playoffs the team has only 3 wins in 5 meetings at home.
  • Cleveland has just one win in five meetings on the road, in the current playoff season.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction

The main question in this series is only with what score the Celtics will win it. Bookmakers do not doubt the victory of the hosts in this meeting, although Cleveland will try to resist. Boston is expected to win in a landslide, but we'll still bet on the Cavaliers' success with an impressive +15.5-point handicap.

Prediction on game W2(+15,5)
Odds: 1.77
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
