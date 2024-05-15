Real Madrid's star is offered to attend Euro 2024 in an unconventional capacity

Real Madrid and Austria national team defender David Alaba is struggling to recover in time for the UEFA Euro 2024 championship.

However, Alaba may still join his national team for Euro 2024. According to Relevo, Austria's head coach Ralph Rangnick suggests offering the injured defender a temporary role within the coaching staff, allowing him to attend the continental event as an official member of the national team delegation.

The seasoned defender has been sidelined since mid-December. Alaba sustained a cruciate ligament injury during a match against Villarreal on December 17. Alaba's return to the pitch is anticipated at the beginning of the 2024/25 season.

Before his injury, the 31-year-old Austrian had participated in 17 matches for Real Madrid across all competitions, providing 2 assists.

As a reminder, Austria will compete in the same group as the Netherlands, France, and Poland in Euro 2024.