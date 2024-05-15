RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news It is known how much those wishing to acquire one of the top scorers in La Liga will have to pay

It is known how much those wishing to acquire one of the top scorers in La Liga will have to pay

Football news Today, 13:50
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
It is known how much those wishing to acquire one of the top scorers in La Liga will have to pay Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

It has been revealed how much it will cost those wishing to acquire one of La Liga's top scorers, Artem Dovbyk.

According to Fabrizio Romano, those seeking to purchase the Girona forward will need to fork out 40 million euros. This is the clause stipulated in the contract of the Ukrainian striker, which comes into effect this summer. The Catalan club's management will not entertain offers below this amount.

Previously, contenders for the Ukrainian included Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Milan, Inter and even Manchester City.

In his debut season with Girona, Dovbyk scored 20 goals in La Liga. The Ukrainian leads the league's scoring charts and is in contention for the title of the league's best player this campaign.

Earlier, Girona's head coach, Michel Sanchez, expressed hope that the team's leaders, Artem Dovbyk and Tsygankov, would remain with the team for the next season.

Related teams and leagues
Girona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
The Premier League has received a letter from one of the clubs with a proposal to abolish VAR Football news Today, 14:11 The Premier League has received a letter from one of the clubs with a proposal to abolish VAR
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 13:01 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Sensational Girona risk being left out of the Champions League for next season Football news Today, 04:40 Sensational Girona risk being sent to the Europa League instead of the Champions League
Aston Villa have reached the Champions League for the first time since the 1982/83 season Football news Today, 02:13 Aston Villa have reached the Champions League for the first time since the 1982/83 season
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight Boxing News Yesterday, 16:30 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight
Al-Nasr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them? Football news Yesterday, 08:28 Al Nassr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them?
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:09 Real Madrid's star is offered to attend Euro 2024 in an unconventional capacity Tennis news Today, 14:56 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome has been determined Basketball news Today, 14:47 Brooklyn is retiring Carter's No. 15 jersey Football news Today, 14:17 Chelsea is on the brink of replicating a "record" of English Premier League Football news Today, 14:11 The Premier League has received a letter from one of the clubs with a proposal to abolish VAR Football news Today, 13:50 It is known how much those wishing to acquire one of the top scorers in La Liga will have to pay Football news Today, 13:29 Arsenal presents a challenge to AC Milan in the battle for the RB Leipzig leader Hockey news Today, 13:01 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Basketball news Today, 12:53 NBA fines Minnesota player for second time this season for gesture towards referees Football news Today, 12:40 The likely successor to Lucas Hernandez in the French national team for Euro 2024 has been named
Sport Predictions
Football Today Getafe vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football Today Celta - Athletic Bilbao prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football Today Birmingham vs Charleston prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Basketball Today Oklahoma Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Tennis 16 may 2024 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicholas Harry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey 16 may 2024 Kazakhstan vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Hockey 16 may 2024 Finland vs Austria prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football 16 may 2024 National Bank of Egypt vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024 Football 16 may 2024 ENPPI vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024