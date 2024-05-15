It is known how much those wishing to acquire one of the top scorers in La Liga will have to pay

It has been revealed how much it will cost those wishing to acquire one of La Liga's top scorers, Artem Dovbyk.

According to Fabrizio Romano, those seeking to purchase the Girona forward will need to fork out 40 million euros. This is the clause stipulated in the contract of the Ukrainian striker, which comes into effect this summer. The Catalan club's management will not entertain offers below this amount.

Previously, contenders for the Ukrainian included Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Milan, Inter and even Manchester City.

In his debut season with Girona, Dovbyk scored 20 goals in La Liga. The Ukrainian leads the league's scoring charts and is in contention for the title of the league's best player this campaign.

Earlier, Girona's head coach, Michel Sanchez, expressed hope that the team's leaders, Artem Dovbyk and Tsygankov, would remain with the team for the next season.