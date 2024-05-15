RU RU
Canada vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

World Championship 16 may 2024, 13:20 Canada - Norway
Canada will play against Norway at the World Championship. The match will take place on Thursday, May 16, and will kick off at 20:20 Central European Time. The experts at DailySports have prepared a forecast for this game.

Canada

The Maple Leafs are the favorites of the World Championship, and they are currently living up to those expectations. In their first game, Canada defeated Great Britain with a score of 4-2, followed by a dominant performance against Denmark, winning 5-1. In the third game, they had a spectacular showdown with Austria. It's not entirely clear how the Maple Leafs allowed such a comeback. They were leading 6-1 after two periods, but in the third period, they conceded five goals, leading to overtime. Tavares secured victory for Canada in just 15 seconds.

Despite the spectacle, the Maple Leafs' coaches will undoubtedly be dissatisfied with their team's performance in the third period. Next, they have a day off before facing Norway. In three matches, Canada has accumulated eight points and leads Group A.

Norway

The Norwegian team has already played four games in the tournament, making them the only team to have played this many matches at the World Championship. In their first game, Norway lost to Switzerland 2-5, followed by a defeat to the Czech Republic 3-6 the next day. They then faced another strong team, Finland, and also lost 1-4. In the fourth game, Norway managed to shut out Denmark with a score of 2-0. Thanks to this victory, Norway rose to fourth place with three points and a goal difference of 8:15.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • In their last encounter, Canada lost to Norway in a shootout with a score of 2-3.
  • Norway has not won in regular time in seven out of their last eight matches. Team Canada has won in regular time in five out of their last seven matches.

Canada vs Norway prediction

It's evident that the Canadian team will better prepare for this match to avoid making the same mistake as they did against Austria. The Maple Leafs will undoubtedly secure victory over Norway. My bet is Canada's individual total goals over 4.5 with odds of 1.65.

