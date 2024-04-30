Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

Prediction on game Win Monterrey Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semi-final will be played on Thursday at the "Estadio BBVA Bancomer," where local side Monterrey will host Columbus Crew. The first encounter between these teams ended with a 2-1 victory in favor of the American team. Here's the match prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Monterrey

The "Rayados" had no trouble in the first round of the CONCACAF Champions League, defeating Guatemalan side Comunicaciones 7-1 on aggregate. They faced a tougher challenge against American club FC Cincinnati, winning 1-0 away and 2-1 at home. In the quarter-finals, Fernando Ortiz's team faced Inter Miami. Not even the star power of Lionel Messi could help Inter, as Monterrey emerged victorious with a 2-1 away win and a 3-1 home win.

Approaching the second leg against Columbus Crew, Fernando Ortiz's men are coming off a 5-2 away win against Necaxa. Monterrey currently occupies the fourth position in the Liga MX table, but their place in the quarter-finals is not yet guaranteed. With 23 points from 17 matches, Monterrey trails league leaders América by three points. Their victory against Necaxa halted a run of four winless matches, including three losses and one draw.

Columbus Crew

The journey of the "Brigade" to the semi-finals was far more challenging. They secured a narrow 1-0 away win against Houston Dynamo in the first round, and in the quarter-finals, both matches against Mexican side Tigres UANL ended in 1-1 draws. The fate of advancing to the semi-final stage was decided in a penalty shootout, where the "Crew" emerged victorious.

Last weekend, Columbus Crew played out a goalless draw against Montreal in the MLS. Interestingly, this draw marked the fifth consecutive draw for Wilfried Nancy's team in the regular MLS season. In the Eastern Conference table, Columbus Crew currently sits in fifth place after ten rounds, trailing Inter Miami by six points. However, the "Brigade" has a game in hand.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

The teams crossed paths in the CONCACAF Champions League in the 2021/2022 season when Monterrey advanced to the semi-finals with a 3-0 home victory.

In Monterrey's last five home matches, the "Both Teams to Score" bet has succeeded four times.

In Columbus Crew's last five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has succeeded only twice.

Monterrey vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Bookmakers consider the hosts as clear favorites for the upcoming match, offering odds of 1.60 for a Monterrey victory. Perhaps it's wise to agree with the bookmakers and go with "Monterrey to win."