Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

David Flower
Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC prediction Photo: ligapro.ec / Author unknown
Universidad Catolica Universidad Catolica
Serie A Ecuador Today, 20:00 Universidad Catolica - Barcelona SC
-
- : -
Ecuador,
Barcelona SC Barcelona SC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the rescheduled 4th round of the Ecuadorian Liga Pro will be played on Thursday in Quito, where at the "Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa," the local club Universidad Católica will host SC Barcelona. Here's a match prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Universidad Católica

The "Blue Train" is competing for the top spot in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro and currently occupies the third position in the league table. Universidad Católica has accumulated 18 points from eight matches, trailing the leader Aucas by five points, with two games in hand. It's noteworthy that the "saints" have not suffered any defeats in this Liga Pro campaign, securing five victories and three draws.

In the last round, Universidad Católica hosted Cumbayá and secured a 2-1 victory. This win marked their first victory in the last three rounds. Additionally, Universidad Católica is participating in the group stage of the South American Cup, where they lead their group with seven points. In their latest tournament match, they defeated Colombian side Petrolera 3-1 away from home.

SC Barcelona

The "Idols of the Pier" are participating in the Copa Libertadores, where, after three matches in the group stage, they are in third place in their group. In the last round, the "Canary Team" hosted São Paulo at home and suffered a 2-0 defeat. In the league, SC Barcelona currently occupies the 6th position in the table with 15 points.

They are eight points behind the top spot, but SC Barcelona also has two games in hand. In eight matches, the "Idols of the Pier" have suffered only one defeat, securing four victories. In their latest league match, Barcelona played an away game against Emelec, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • In the previous season, both teams secured away victories against each other, with Barcelona avenging their home defeat with a 1-0 win.
  • In three out of the last five matches, both teams scored.
  • Universidad Católica lost their last two home matches against this opponent.

Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona Prediction

The "Blue Train" has had a promising start to the season, and it's no surprise that the bookmakers favor the hosts. We suggest taking "Universidad Católica not to lose and Total Under 3.5" with odds of 1.67.

Prediction on game Universidad Catolica Win or Draw & Total under 3,5
Odds: 1.67
Odds: 1.67
Comments
Sport Predictions
