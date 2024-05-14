RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Getafe vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Getafe vs Atletico Madrid prediction Photo: https://www.eurosport.com/ Author - Denis Doyle
Getafe Getafe
LaLiga Spain 15 may 2024, 16:00 Getafe - Atletico Madrid
-
- : -
Spain, Getafe, Coliseum
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.73
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The main attention of soccer fans on May 15 will be focused on La Liga, there will be four meetings, including play Getafe - Atletico Madrid. Prediction for the match of the mentioned clubs is made by Dailysports experts.

Getafe

The current championship of Getafe spends at the level of a strong mid-table, which is also solid, because there could be problems with the preservation of residence. The club is now tenth in the standings, it will be difficult to climb higher, the ninth Valencia at a distance of 5 points, but the pursuers are very close.

In the last round the team lost away to outsider Cadiz with a score of 0:1, this defeat was the second in a row. Finish a good season with a series of defeats no one wants, the team will fight. Six players have to miss the upcoming battle because of injuries.

Atletico Madrid

Madrid failed to win trophies this season, and for a club of this level it is still a setback. They could have clung to something in the Champions League, but there they lost in the quarterfinals to Borussia Dortmund.

In La Liga Simeone's wards had problems, but now they are fourth, and should not fall out of the first quartet, as the gap from the fifth line is as much as 8 points. Atletico in the last round managed to press home Celta - 1:0, the winning goal was scored in the end. The mentioned victory was the third consecutive victory for the team. The club has three personnel losses before this confrontation.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

  • Mutual meeting of the first round was spectacular, Atletico was left in the minority at the end of the first half, when the score was not opened, but in the second half Madrid led 3:1, but their advantage did not hold - 3:3.
  • On their field, Getafe is unbeaten in three consecutive meetings, scoring just one point in this period.
  • Atletico is not impressive away, 6 wins, 8 defeats and three draws.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

One of those cases when no one needs a victory at any cost, the lack of motivation directly affects the mood of the players. Guests are quoted favorites, although we will not be surprised by any outcome. There are no prerequisites for productive soccer, so we bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.73
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:30 Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.56 Minnesota Timberwolves Recommended MelBet
Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction WTA Roma 15 may 2024, 05:00 Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Jelena Ostapenko Odds: 1.59 Aryna Sabalenka Bet now MelBet
El Dakhleya vs El Gouna FC prediction Premier League Egypt 15 may 2024, 09:00 El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 El Dakhleya Odds: 1.65 El Gouna FC Bet now MelBet
Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction World Championship 15 may 2024, 09:20 Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Czech Republic Odds: 1.56 Denmark Recommended MelBet
Germany vs Latvia prediction World Championship 15 may 2024, 09:20 Germany vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Germany Odds: 1.69 Latvia Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:26 Vinicius' double helps Real Madrid defeat Alaves Football news Today, 16:58 One step to the title. Manchester City defeat Tottenham & leave Spurs without Champions League Hockey news Today, 16:57 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Boxing News Today, 16:30 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, when & how to watch the fight Football news Today, 16:02 The legend of the Spanish top club is open to changes, despite the recent contract extension Boxing News Today, 15:29 "This is another motivation to win" - Usyk about his team's fight with Fury's team Football news Today, 15:08 The Manchester City goalkeeper reached a milestone in the Premier League Basketball news Today, 15:01 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 14:47 The Barcelona defender completed his first training session in 3.5 months following a severe injury Tennis news Today, 14:19 All quarterfinal matchups of the ATP 1000 tournament in Rome have been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Tennis 15 may 2024 Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Germany vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Pyramids vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Farco vs Baladiyyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Vorskla vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Dinamo Zagreb vs Rijeka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Switzerland vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024