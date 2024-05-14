Getafe vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.73 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The main attention of soccer fans on May 15 will be focused on La Liga, there will be four meetings, including play Getafe - Atletico Madrid. Prediction for the match of the mentioned clubs is made by Dailysports experts.

Getafe

The current championship of Getafe spends at the level of a strong mid-table, which is also solid, because there could be problems with the preservation of residence. The club is now tenth in the standings, it will be difficult to climb higher, the ninth Valencia at a distance of 5 points, but the pursuers are very close.

In the last round the team lost away to outsider Cadiz with a score of 0:1, this defeat was the second in a row. Finish a good season with a series of defeats no one wants, the team will fight. Six players have to miss the upcoming battle because of injuries.

Atletico Madrid

Madrid failed to win trophies this season, and for a club of this level it is still a setback. They could have clung to something in the Champions League, but there they lost in the quarterfinals to Borussia Dortmund.

In La Liga Simeone's wards had problems, but now they are fourth, and should not fall out of the first quartet, as the gap from the fifth line is as much as 8 points. Atletico in the last round managed to press home Celta - 1:0, the winning goal was scored in the end. The mentioned victory was the third consecutive victory for the team. The club has three personnel losses before this confrontation.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

Mutual meeting of the first round was spectacular, Atletico was left in the minority at the end of the first half, when the score was not opened, but in the second half Madrid led 3:1, but their advantage did not hold - 3:3.

On their field, Getafe is unbeaten in three consecutive meetings, scoring just one point in this period.

Atletico is not impressive away, 6 wins, 8 defeats and three draws.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

One of those cases when no one needs a victory at any cost, the lack of motivation directly affects the mood of the players. Guests are quoted favorites, although we will not be surprised by any outcome. There are no prerequisites for productive soccer, so we bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals.