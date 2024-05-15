The likely successor to Lucas Hernandez in the French national team for Euro 2024 has been named

The likely replacement for the injured left-back Lucas Hernandez in the French national team for Euro 2024 has been revealed.

According to Le Parisien, the manager of Les Bleus, Didier Deschamps, may turn to the option of Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy.

It's worth noting that Lucas Hernandez sustained a serious knee injury in a UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Borussia Dortmund, ruling him out of the European Championship in Germany.

The 28-year-old Mendy has featured in 35 matches for Real Madrid across all competitions this season, helping the club secure the La Liga title. Additionally, the defender remains in contention to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy with the Spanish giants.

In Euro 2024, the French national team will face Poland, the Netherlands, and Austria.