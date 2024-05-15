NBA fines Minnesota player for second time this season for gesture towards referees

The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves player Rudy Gobert for a derogatory gesture towards referees, as reported by NBA Communications.

During the fourth playoff game against the Denver Nuggets, the Wolves' center made a "money gesture" in protest against the referees' decision. The NBA officially announced a fine of $75,000 for the "unacceptable and unprofessional gesture, which calls into question the league's integrity and its officials."

The statement added that the fine takes into account Gobert's previous instances of misconduct towards officials.

Rudy Gobert did the “money signs” to the referees after a push off call on him that he didn’t like.



Last time he did this, he was fined $100,000 by the NBA 😳 pic.twitter.com/R5h4gyvBi7 — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) May 13, 2024

Recall that in March, Rudy Gobert was fined $100,000 for a gesture towards a referee and public criticism of their work after a regular-season match against Cleveland.

Rudy Gobert is a French professional basketball player, the center for the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. He's a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and has represented the French national team, winning a silver medal in the Olympics.