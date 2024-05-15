Arsenal presents a challenge to AC Milan in the battle for the RB Leipzig leader

Arsenal is poised to rival AC Milan in the pursuit of RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

According to The Telegraph, the Arsenal management has already held discussions with the forward's agents.

Sesko, who represents the Slovenian national team with 27 caps and 11 goals, has a release clause in his contract. This clause's value escalates based on performance, now standing at €60 million and potentially rising to €73 million in the future, up from the initial €50 million.

This season, the 20-year-old Sesko initially started as a substitute but later secured a place in the starting lineup for the Bulls. He has amassed a total of 17 goals and 2 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Previously, it was reported that Arsenal is prepared to compete for the young talent from PSG, who is also on loan at Leipzig.