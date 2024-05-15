RU RU
Kazakhstan vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Kazakhstan vs Sweden prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Kazakhstan vs Sweden prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/Trekronorse
Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
World Championship 16 may 2024, 09:20 Kazakhstan - Sweden
Ostrava , Ostrava Arena
Sweden Sweden

On Thursday, May 16th, a match of the Ice Hockey World Championship, taking place in the Czech Republic, will see Sweden face Kazakhstan. The game will commence at 16:20 Central European Time. Predictions for this encounter have been prepared by experts at Dailysports.

Kazakhstan

The Kazakhstani team commenced the tournament impressively. In their first match against France, trailing 0:1 during the game, they turned the tables and secured a decisive victory of 3:1. However, in the subsequent two matches, Kazakhstan failed to display convincing performances. In the second tournament match, they succumbed to Slovakia with a score of 2:6, and in the third, they were defeated by Latvia 0:2.

After three matches, Kazakhstan has accumulated three points, currently occupying the sixth position in their group. Advancing to the playoffs will prove challenging, as they will face formidable opponents ahead. Nevertheless, the chances of retaining their position in the elite division of the Ice Hockey World Championship are entirely feasible.

Sweden

The Swedes have commenced the 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship in the Czech Republic with remarkable success. In the initial three matches, Sweden secured three victories. In the first game, they defeated the USA with a score of 5:2, followed by a dominant performance against Poland with a score of 5:1, and in the third match of the Championship, Sweden triumphed over Germany 6:1.

Sweden currently leads the tournament table with nine points, surpassing the nearest competitor by two points. Notably, the most productive player in the Three Crowns lineup is Erik Karlsson, who has accumulated five points: two goals and two assists. Sweden is the primary favorite of the Ice Hockey World Championship and is fully justifying that status at present.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • The last time Sweden and Kazakhstan faced each other was in 2016, when the Three Crowns defeated their opponents 7:3.
  • In the current Ice Hockey World Championship, Sweden has emerged victorious in three matches, scoring a minimum of five goals in each.
  • Sweden has scored more than two goals in seven of their last eight matches. Additionally, the Three Crowns have conceded two or fewer goals in six of their last eight matches.

Kazakhstan vs Sweden prediction

The Swedish team is the clear favorite in the match against Kazakhstan. I have no doubts about their victory and am prepared to bet that they will score more than 4.5 goals in this game, with odds of 1.58.

