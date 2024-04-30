RU RU
Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
FK Crvena Zvezda vs TSC Backa Topola prediction Photo: crvenazvezdafk.com / Author unknown
FK Crvena Zvezda FK Crvena Zvezda
Super Liga Serbia 02 may 2024, 13:00 FK Crvena Zvezda - TSC Backa Topola
-
- : -
Serbia, Belgrade, Stadion Rajko Mitic
TSC Backa Topola TSC Backa Topola
One of the fixtures of the 33rd round of the Serbian Superliga will be played on Wednesday in Belgrade, where at the "Rajko Mitić" Arena, the local Crvena Zvezda will host Bačka Topola. Here's a match prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Crvena Zvezda

The "Red and Whites" confidently lead the Serbian championship, surpassing their closest rival, Partizan, by a considerable 11 points. This lead has primarily formed in recent rounds, as Partizan managed to lose in three consecutive matches.

In turn, Crvena Zvezda only stumbled in the last round, playing a goalless draw away against Vojvodina. Before that, Vladan Milojević's team had seven consecutive victories in the Serbian Superliga. In their home matches, Crvena Zvezda has secured 14 wins out of 16, with two draws.

Bačka Topola

Under the leadership of Žarko Lazetić, the team is fighting for a place in the Champions League and currently occupies third place in the standings after 32 rounds. Bačka Topola is ten points ahead of their nearest opponent, while they trail the second-placed Partizan by four points.

Interestingly, Bačka Topola's last match in the championship was against Partizan away. The match in Belgrade ended with a 2-1 victory for the visitors. It's worth noting that Bačka Topola ranks second in the Serbian league based on points earned in away matches. Out of 16 away matches, Lazetić's team has lost only once, with 10 victories.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • In the current season, the teams have played two matches. The match in Belgrade ended in a 1-1 draw, while Crvena Zvezda secured a 3-1 victory on Bačka Topola's turf.
  • In the last five matches in the championship, both teams scored.
  • In eight championship matches against this opponent, Crvena Zvezda has never lost at home, securing six victories.

Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola Prediction

Bookmakers heavily favor the home team, estimating Crvena Zvezda's victory with odds of 1.31. We believe the hosts will win this match, although they won't keep a clean sheet. Our bet is "Crvena Zvezda to win and Total Over 2.5" with odds of 1.83.

