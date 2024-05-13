Brighton vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3,0 Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the rescheduled matches of the 34th round of the English Premier League will be played at the "Amex Stadium", where Brighton will host London's Chelsea. Here's the prediction for this encounter from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Brighton

"Albion" has been visibly lackluster recently and rightfully occupies the 10th position in the Premier League standings after 36 rounds. It's worth recalling that last season Roberto De Zerbi's team finished in sixth place, securing a spot in the Europa League. However, Brighton can scarcely be termed as anything but a mid-table side at the moment.

Over the past weekend, Brighton played an away match against Newcastle and drew 1-1. Prior to that, they unexpectedly defeated the strong Aston Villa 1-0 at home. It's noteworthy that in the preceding six matches, Brighton struggled to secure victories, only managing two draws during that period. At home, Brighton has secured just eight victories in 17 matches, though they have only suffered defeat in three encounters.

Chelsea

London's Chelsea significantly strengthened their squad last summer, raising hopes among the fans that the "aristocrats" would once again challenge for the top positions. However, in essence, the team failed to impress yet again. It was only towards the end of the season that the "Pensioners" began to display the expected results, albeit with occasional notable setbacks.

For instance, Chelsea defeated Nottingham Forest 3-2 away last weekend, marking their third consecutive victory. Prior to that, they experienced a turbulent period, ranging from a resounding victory over Everton (6-0) to a humbling defeat against Arsenal (0-5). Currently, Chelsea occupies the seventh position in the league table, having accumulated 57 points. This tally is equal to that of Newcastle, who occupy a European spot.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Chelsea defeated Brighton 3-2 at their home ground.

The "aristocrats" secured a victory over Brighton in the League Cup with a score of 1-0.

In four out of five matches in this encounter, the bet "Both Teams to Score" has come through.

Brighton vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea appears to be more motivated in this match, a sentiment reflected by bookmakers who offer odds of 2.07 for a Chelsea win. Perhaps, it's advisable to consider taking the "Total Over 3.0" with odds of 1.62.