Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction
Premier League England 14 may 2024, 15:00 Tottenham - Manchester City
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The rescheduled match of the 34th round of the English Premier League will be contested on Tuesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the local Tottenham will host Manchester City. Can the Spurs halt the title-chasing Citizens? Here's the match forecast from Dailysports experts.

Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou's side attempted to challenge for a Champions League spot, but at the most inopportune moment, they endured a dreadful streak of four consecutive defeats. As a result, Aston Villa pulled away from the Spurs by four points, and for Tottenham to not completely lose their chances, they require nothing short of a victory against Manchester City.

Last weekend, Tottenham finally ended their streak of four defeats in a home match against Burnley. The Spurs conceded first in the 25th minute but quickly equalized and then snatched victory with a goal in the 82nd minute. Regarding their home statistics, Tottenham has secured 13 victories in 18 matches at their own turf, suffering defeat only five times, and remarkably, never ending a match in a draw.

Manchester City

The Citizens are on the verge of reclaiming the Premier League title. On Saturday, Manchester City dominated Fulham in an away encounter, netting four unanswered goals. This temporarily propelled them ahead of London's Arsenal in the league table, however, the Gunners defeated Manchester United on Sunday and regained the top spot.

After 36 matches, Manchester City has amassed 85 points, just one point behind Arsenal. Meanwhile, Liverpool is hopelessly trailing, posing no threat to Pep Guardiola's side. It's worth noting that Manchester City has secured 13 victories in 18 away matches, losing only three times.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first encounter, Tottenham managed to snatch a point from the Citizens in an away match, drawing 3-3.
  • Manchester City got their revenge in the FA Cup, defeating Tottenham in London with a score of 1-0.
  • Both teams scored in only two out of the last five matches in this fixture.

Tottenham vs Manchester City Prediction

Bookmakers have little doubt that Manchester City will win this match. The odds for Pep Guardiola's team to win are 1.48. Our bet is "Manchester City to Win and Total Over 2.5" with odds of 1.78.

