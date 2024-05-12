Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.64 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

The rescheduled match of the 9th round of the South African Premier League will be contested in Durban, where the local Royal AM will host Mamelodi Sundowns at Chatsworth Stadium. Here's the match prediction from Dailysports experts.

Royal AM

The Twihli Twala side is battling to maintain their status in the elite division. In 27 matches, Royal AM has secured only eight victories alongside 14 defeats. With 29 points, the team occupies the 14th position in the South African Premier League standings, narrowly ahead of Richards Bay, who are in the relegation zone by just two points.

On the other hand, Royal AM has a match in hand, but the crux of the matter is that it's against the league leaders, and naturally, the hosts aren't counting on many points. Especially considering the poor form of John Maduka's charges in recent matches. They suffered a defeat in the away match against the same Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend with a score of 0-1, marking the fourth consecutive loss for the team, as they have been unable to win in five matches in a row.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Under Rulani Mokwena's leadership, the team occupies the first position in the league table, amassing 66 points after 26 rounds played. This is 16 points ahead of the second-placed Stellenbosch, and Sundowns still have two matches in hand.

In the last match, Mamelodi Sundowns hosted Royal AM and defeated the opponent with a score of 1-0. This victory marked the fourth for Sundowns in their last five matches in all competitions. Additionally, Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Stellenbosch in the semi-final stage of the South African Cup, securing an away victory with a score of 2-1.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Mamelodi Sundowns have a winning streak of seven matches against this opponent in all competitions.

Only in one match out of the last six has the "Total Over 2.5" bet failed to come through.

Both teams scored in four out of the last six matches.

Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

As we observe, fate has aligned for the teams to play two championship matches with a three-day interval. In the first encounter, although Sundowns played at home and were the favorites, they managed only a minimal victory. We believe that the guests will approach the next encounter more focused and secure a more confident victory. Our bet is "Both Teams to Score - No" with odds of 1.64.