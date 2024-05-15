The owner of Chelsea has commented on the club's record spending

At the Qatar Economic Forum, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly addressed the club's record spending.

Over the last three transfer windows, the "Blues" have spent over €1 billion on player acquisitions, yet so far, it hasn't yielded the anticipated sporting results.

"We're not just spending money; we're investing it. When we spend, we invest, and these players continue to retain their value. I maintain that the investments made in Chelsea have retained their value," Boehly stated, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

In the previous summer transfer window, Chelsea sealed a record-breaking deal in Premier League history, acquiring midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for €133 million.

With two rounds remaining in the league, Mauricio Pochettino's side currently sits seventh in the Premier League table, maintaining hopes of qualifying for European competitions. Tonight at 9:00 PM, the "Blues" will face Brighton in a rescheduled match from Matchday 34.