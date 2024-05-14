Nice vs PSG prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.78 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On May 15, their meeting in Ligue 1 will be held Nice - PSG. Exclusive prediction for the mentioned battle is made by Dailysports experts.

Nice

Two rounds before the end of the championship “eagles” are fifth in the standings, the gap from the top-3 is 4 points, while there is a game in reserve. In other words, wins in the remaining two games will guarantee the team a finish in the Champions League zone.

Nice is now in good shape, as it is on a series of five games without defeat. In the last round, the team managed to beat Le Havre on their field with a score of 1:0. In addition to the match with PSG, in the last round will have to play away with direct competitor Lille, but we need to solve problems as they come. To beat the early champion is realistic, because the opponent will play without motivation.

PSG

At Parisians nothing changes, the best in the domestic arena, but can not take the Champions League, this time stopped in the semifinals, losing to Borussia Dortmund. In the last round PSG lost at home to Toulouse 1-3, the game had no tournament significance, as Luis Enrique's wards formalized the championship, however, it was a farewell match for Mbappe, who although he scored, but the team lost it.

It can be seen that now the Parisians are playing without enthusiasm in Ligue 1, there is only one important match left ahead, the French Cup final against Lyon, this is what the players can think about.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

The face-to-face meeting of the first round of Ligue 1 ended with an unexpected away victory of Nice with a score of 3:2, once again the teams played in the French Cup, there already PSG won on their field 3:1.

Nice plays well at home, 9 wins 4 draws and three defeats.

PSG has not yet lost away in the championship, 11 wins and four draws.

Nice vs PSG Prediction

Initially, bookmakers gave a slight advantage to the guests, now it is already preferable chances of victory for Nice. Such a change in the quotes looks logical, the hosts are able to defeat on their field unmotivated champion without the main star. “Eagles” on the move, we consider a working bet on their victory with a zero forfeit.