The former Manchester United defender extended his contract with one of the top teams in La Liga

The seasoned defender Daley Blind has extended his contract with Girona, as announced on the club's official website. The 34-year-old Dutch center-back has penned a new deal with the club until June 30, 2026.

Blind joined Girona last summer from Bayern as a free agent.

Playing in 33 matches this season, Blind has been a vital part of the team, contributing his experience, quality, and versatility. He ranks fifth in popularity among Michel Sanchez's players in La Liga matches after Gazzaniga, Aleix Garcia, Miguel, and Savio. He has also showcased his striking abilities, scoring three goals this season.

The experienced defender is also well-known for his stints with Manchester United, Ajax, Groningen, and the Dutch national team (106 matches, 3 goals).

