UEFA has set a condition for Girona to qualify for the Champions League

UEFA has imposed a condition on the Catalan club Girona for their inclusion in the Champions League, where they qualified for the first time in history at the end of the season.

According to AS, Girona has until June 3 to present UEFA with a plan for "severing ties" with Manchester City.

It is noted that the European football governing body has sent documents to both Girona and Manchester City outlining various solutions for divestment to comply with the organization's rules.

It is worth recalling that both clubs are owned by the City Football Group, and UEFA prohibits teams with the same owner from participating in the same tournament, hence the ongoing negotiations. Currently, the clubs are barred from selling or loaning players to each other.

Earlier reports suggested that Girona's top player could change clubs in the summer, with several clubs showing interest in the player.