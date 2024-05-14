RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news UEFA has set a condition for Girona to qualify for the Champions League

UEFA has set a condition for Girona to qualify for the Champions League

Football news Today, 14:13
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
UEFA has set a condition for Girona to qualify for the Champions League Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

UEFA has imposed a condition on the Catalan club Girona for their inclusion in the Champions League, where they qualified for the first time in history at the end of the season.

According to AS, Girona has until June 3 to present UEFA with a plan for "severing ties" with Manchester City.

It is noted that the European football governing body has sent documents to both Girona and Manchester City outlining various solutions for divestment to comply with the organization's rules.

It is worth recalling that both clubs are owned by the City Football Group, and UEFA prohibits teams with the same owner from participating in the same tournament, hence the ongoing negotiations. Currently, the clubs are barred from selling or loaning players to each other.

Earlier reports suggested that Girona's top player could change clubs in the summer, with several clubs showing interest in the player.

Related teams and leagues
Girona Manchester City Champions League
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 13:11 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Al-Nasr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them? Football news Today, 08:28 Al Nassr will point three stars at the door in the summer. Is Ronaldo among them?
Horrifying. PSG defender showed the effects of his Achilles injury Football news Today, 02:15 Horrifying. PSG defender showed the effects of his Achilles injury
"AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to an Premier League season happened Football news Yesterday, 12:41 "AGUEROOOOOOOO". 12 years ago, the most epic end to a Premier League season happened
(VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep Boxing News Yesterday, 10:54 (VIDEO) Tyson Fury's father splits forehead after altercation with Usyk's team rep
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds Boxing News Yesterday, 09:12 Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Predictions and Betting odds
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:08 The Manchester City goalkeeper reached a milestone in the Premier League Basketball news Today, 15:01 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 14:47 The Barcelona defender completed his first training session in 3.5 months following a severe injury Tennis news Today, 14:19 All quarterfinal matchups of the ATP 1000 tournament in Rome have been determined Football news Today, 14:13 UEFA has set a condition for Girona to qualify for the Champions League Football news Today, 13:41 It has been revealed under what condition Real Madrid will sell their goalkeeper Tennis news Today, 13:38 Daniil Medvedev suffers a defeat and sensationally exits the ATP 1000 tournament in Rome Hockey news Today, 13:11 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 13:07 Saudi Arabian Professional League clubs interested in Manchester United midfielder Football news Today, 12:52 The head coach of PSG has announced several transfers for the summer in one go
Sport Predictions
Football Today Real Madrid vs Alaves prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Football Today Girona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 14, 2024 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Tennis 15 may 2024 Jelena Ostapenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 El Dakhleya vs El Gouna prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Hockey 15 may 2024 Germany vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Pyramids vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024 Football 15 may 2024 Farco vs Baladiyyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 15, 2024