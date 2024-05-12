The leader of Girona may change teams this summer. Several clubs are interested in the player

One of the key players of the sensational Girona team, Viktor Tsyhankov, could leave the club and join a stronger team as early as this summer. This possible departure of the Ukrainian winger is reported by AS.

According to the source, Girona's management is seriously considering offers for Tsyhankov's transfer in order to sell him for a high price and have the opportunity to strengthen the squad with new acquisitions. Earlier reports suggested that several English Premier League clubs are interested in the 26-year-old Ukrainian and are ready to compete for his signing in the summer.

Despite this, Girona's head coach, Michel, expressed hope that Artem Dovbyk and Tsyhankov will remain with the team for the next season.

In the current season, Tsyhankov has played 30 matches, scoring six goals and providing four assists.