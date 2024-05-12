RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The leader of Girona may change teams this summer. Several clubs are interested in the player

The leader of Girona may change teams this summer. Several clubs are interested in the player

Football news Today, 10:56
Alex Olise Dailysports's expert Alex Olise
The leader of Girona may change teams this summer. Several clubs are interested in the player Photo: prsport.net/ Author unknown

One of the key players of the sensational Girona team, Viktor Tsyhankov, could leave the club and join a stronger team as early as this summer. This possible departure of the Ukrainian winger is reported by AS.

According to the source, Girona's management is seriously considering offers for Tsyhankov's transfer in order to sell him for a high price and have the opportunity to strengthen the squad with new acquisitions. Earlier reports suggested that several English Premier League clubs are interested in the 26-year-old Ukrainian and are ready to compete for his signing in the summer.

Despite this, Girona's head coach, Michel, expressed hope that Artem Dovbyk and Tsyhankov will remain with the team for the next season.

In the current season, Tsyhankov has played 30 matches, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

Related teams and leagues
Girona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera Football news Today, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:55 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news 10 may 2024, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news 10 may 2024, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news 10 may 2024, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:31 The Torino defender rejected Juventus and could end up in Milan Football news Today, 11:20 Almost club record. Ivorian winger of Manchester United starts in EPL for the first time since 2021 Football news Today, 10:56 The leader of Girona may change teams this summer. Several clubs are interested in the player Football news Today, 10:40 St. Pauli comebacks to the Bundesliga after 14 years. Fans celebrated the success on the field Tennis news Today, 10:17 Sensation at the Rome Masters. Djokovic lost to Tabilo and exited the tournament Football news Today, 10:12 Ancelotti emulated the iconic photo with a cigar. Real orchestrated a vibrant championship parade Football news Today, 09:59 The son of the legendary Milan defender is close to signing a full contract with Monza Football news Today, 09:51 Arteta elucidated why he chose to bring David Raya to Arsenal last summer Boxing News Today, 09:37 "Always ready." The newly minted IBF titleholder responded to Gervonta Davis challenge Football news Today, 09:23 PSG has initiated discussions with the goalkeeper of the Italian national team about a new contract
Sport Predictions
Football Today Juventus vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Austria vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Sweden vs Poland prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Atalanta vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Berkane vs Zamalek prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Betis vs Almeria prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024 Hockey 13 may 2024 Norway vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 13, 2024