Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

David Flower
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction Photo: premierleague.com / Author unknown
Chelsea Chelsea
Premier League England 02 may 2024, 14:30 Chelsea - Tottenham
-
- : -
England, London, Stamford Bridge
Tottenham Tottenham
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
The rescheduled match of the 26th round of the English Premier League will take place on Thursday in London, at "Stamford Bridge," featuring the capital derby between Chelsea and Tottenham. We offer a match prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Chelsea

Despite the substantial funds injected into squad reinforcement last summer, the aristocrats, in essence, fail to make significant strides in the championship. At present, Chelsea occupies merely the ninth position in the Premier League table, trailing sixth-placed Manchester United by six points. As we observe, there are still opportunities to secure a spot in European competitions, yet it is imperative to avoid the loss of points. However, how to achieve this when the fixture list consistently presents formidable opponents? For instance, Mauricio Pochettino's squad suffered a crushing defeat to Arsenal (0:5) in the last two rounds, followed by an away draw with Aston Villa (2:2).

Tottenham

The "Spurs" endeavored to engage in the battle for the fourth spot; however, they have thus far been unable to catch up with Aston Villa. The gap between the "Villans" in the league standings amounts to seven points, although Tottenham has played two matches fewer. It is noteworthy that the recent outcomes of the "Cockerels" have been a source of profound disappointment for their supporters. Initially, Tottenham suffered a resounding 0:4 defeat away to Newcastle, a contender in the race for European spots! Moreover, this past weekend, Angelos Postecoglou's squad failed to garner points at home in the confrontation against Arsenal, succumbing to a 2:3 defeat. The destiny of the match was sealed as early as the first half when three unanswered goals found their way into the hosts' net. Tottenham endeavored to mount a comeback, finding the net twice, yet it proved insufficient for a more significant turnaround.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Chelsea vanquished their adversary away with a tally of 4:1.
  • Only in two out of five encounters did both teams score.
  • The "Aristocrats" have not tasted defeat in Tottenham's home ground in seven consecutive matches, securing five victories.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Prediction

Chelsea appears exceedingly confident in their recent home matches. Indeed, in six encounters, the "Aristocrats" have yet to taste defeat, securing five victories. Our prediction is "Chelsea to win with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.68.

