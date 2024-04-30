Malmöe vs Djurgården prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Prediction on game Win Malmoe FF Odds: 1.63 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Wednesday, at the "Eleda Stadion," the final match of the Swedish Cup will take place, featuring Malmöe and Djurgården. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Malmöe

The "Sky Blues" encountered no hurdles in the preceding stages of the Swedish Cup. Malmöe confidently topped their group, dropping points only in the last match when their qualification was assured. They defeated Norrköping 5-2 in the first round and triumphed over Halmstad 4-0 in the semi-final. Approaching the final match of the Swedish Cup, Henrik Rydström's squad comes off a 5-0 victory against AIK. This marked their sixth consecutive win in the Swedish championship, placing them atop the league table, six points clear of their nearest rival.

Djurgården

In contrast to their opponent, Djurgården secured maximum points in the group stage of the Swedish Cup. However, they encountered difficulties thereafter. In the quarterfinals, Kim Bergstrand's side comfortably dispatched Degerfors with a 3-0 victory. Yet, in the semi-final clash against AIK, their fate was decided only in a penalty shootout, following a 90+6 minute equalizer by AIK in regular time. Djurgården approaches the final match of the Swedish Cup after a 1-0 home victory in the Swedish championship against GAIS. Prior to this win, Djurgården suffered two defeats and failed to secure a victory in three matches. Currently, after six matches, Djurgården occupies fifth place in the league table, trailing the leader by eight points.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The teams met in the league last week, with Malmöe securing a 1-0 victory away.

In the last three matches, the "Both Teams to Score" bet has not been successful.

In three of the last five matches at Malmöe's ground, the "Total Goals Under 2.5" bet was successful.

Malmöe vs Djurgården Prediction

The favorite for the match is evident, with bookmakers also favoring Malmöe to clinch victory in this encounter. The "Sky Blues" appear formidable in the championship, thus our prediction is a "Malmöe Win" with odds of 1.63.