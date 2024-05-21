Champions Saudi Arabia to extend head coach's contract

Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus will continue to work at Al Hilal next season.

According to Nicolo Schira, Al Hilal has already begun negotiations with Jesus for a new contract, offering him a two-year deal. Jesus’s current contract with Al Hilal expires in June this year.

Jesus became the head coach of Al Hilal last summer. Under his leadership, the team won the Saudi Arabian championship, going unbeaten in 32 matches: 29 wins and 3 draws.

The only defeat Al Hilal suffered this season was in the AFC Champions League semi-final against Al Ain (2-4).

Before joining Al Hilal, Jesus managed Fenerbahçe, Benfica, Flamengo, Sporting Lisbon, Braga, and other Portuguese clubs.