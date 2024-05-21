Counting the money. What season bonuses will each Premier League club receive?
Counting the money. What season bonuses will each Premier League club receive?
On May 19, we found out the next Premier League champion, and the triumph of Manchester City marked the end of another Premier League season. It is already possible to summarise the first results of the season and roughly understand how much the clubs earned during the past campaign.
The study was conducted by the Daily Mirror, which, based on the figures of the season 2022/2023 calculated the earnings of Premier League teams in the season 2023/2024. Even the last Sheffield United relegated to the Championship with earnings of over £100 million.
Premier League clubs' predictable bonuses for the 2023/2024 season:
- Manchester City - £176.2 million
- Arsenal - £172.2 million
- Liverpool - £168.3 million
- Aston Villa - £164.3 million
- Tottenham - £162.9 million
- Chelsea - £149.7 million
- Newcastle - £148.3 million
- Manchester United - £151.9 million
- West Ham - £138.7 million
- Crystal Palace - £138.1 million
- Brighton - £133.3 million
- Bournemouth - £137.7 million
- Wolverhampton - £129 million
- Fulham - £124.6 million
- Brentford - £118.6 million
- Everton - £117.5 million
- Nottingham Forrest - £120.5 million
- Luton Town - £114 million
- Burnley - £117.7 million
- Sheffield United - £103.6 million
