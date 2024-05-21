Stuttgart has identified a replacement for its main leader

It seems that Stuttgart has already got used to the fact that they can't keep their main goalscorer Serhou Guirassy in the team and started looking for a replacement for the striker.

As Matteo Moretto reports, the Bundesliga silver medallist has identified a new forward in the Dutch league, namely in AZ. The replacement for Guirassy should be the striker of the team from Alkmaar, Vangelis Pavlidis. In the contract of the 25-year-old Greek is prescribed a pay-off of 17.5 million euros.

Pavlidis has shown not the worst performance from Guirassy this season: 33 goals and six assists in 46 games for AZ. In Eredivisie games, the Greek has scored every 104 minutes.

German football is no stranger to the Greek, as he moved to Bochum's academy in 2015 and belonged to the German club until 2019. Soon he moved to Willem II, and in the summer of 2021 he was bought by AZ for 2.5 million euros.

As a reminder, recent reports suggest that Borussia Dortmund are the main suitors for Guirassi.