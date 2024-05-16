Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign one of the Bundesliga's top scorers

Despite the fact that the current attack has led Borussia Dortmund to their first Champions League final in 11 years, the Bumblebees intend to strengthen the striker position with one of the main stars of the current Bundesliga season.

Thus, the Ruhr club, according to German website SPORT1, have entered negotiations to sign Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy, who has scored 28 goals in 29 Bundesliga matches this season. Borussia are ready to activate the €20 million kickback clause in his contract.

With the player himself, the Bumblebees will be more generous. In Stuttgart, the 28-year-old striker receives 4.5 million euros a year, while at the Westfalenstadion his salary will increase approximately twice.

Notably, Guirassy was invited to Stuttgart by then sporting director Sven Mislintat, who was previously reported to be close to a return to Dortmund, which could also favour the forward's move to Borussia Dortmund.