Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season

The English Premier League has announced the start of voting for the season's national team, according to fans' preferences.

Among the nominees are 60 footballers, from whom a complete team of 11 players must be assembled: a goalkeeper, two central defenders, two full-backs, two attacking midfielders, two central midfielders, and two forwards.

Nominees for inclusion in the Premier League team of the season

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City); Forwards: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Mateus Cunha (Wolverhampton), Alexander Isak (Newcastle), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), Son Heung-Min (Tottenham), Yoann Vissa (Brentford), Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest).

You can vote via this link.

To recall, Phil Foden was recognized as the best footballer of the Premier League season, and Cole Palmer was chosen as the best young player.