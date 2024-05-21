Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season
Football news Yesterday, 05:25Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
premierleague.com
The English Premier League has announced the start of voting for the season's national team, according to fans' preferences.
Among the nominees are 60 footballers, from whom a complete team of 11 players must be assembled: a goalkeeper, two central defenders, two full-backs, two attacking midfielders, two central midfielders, and two forwards.
Nominees for inclusion in the Premier League team of the season
- Goalkeepers: David Raya (Arsenal), Guillermo Vicario (Tottenham), Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Thomas Kaminski (Luton), Bernd Leno (Fulham), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Neto (Bournemouth), Andre Onana (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton);
- Full-backs: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Alfie Doughty (Luton), Ryan Ait-Nouri (Wolverhampton), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Destiny Udogie (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal);
- Central defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), William Saliba (Arsenal), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Gabriel (Arsenal), Murillo (Nottingham Forest), Ilya Zabarny (Bournemouth), Jarrod Brantweite (Everton), Fabian Schar (Newcastle), James Tarkovsky (Everton), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham);
- Central midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Pascal Gross (Brighton), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Alexis MacAllister (Liverpool), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Rodrigo (Manchester City), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Declan Rice (Arsenal);
- Attacking midfielders: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City);
- Forwards: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Mateus Cunha (Wolverhampton), Alexander Isak (Newcastle), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), Son Heung-Min (Tottenham), Yoann Vissa (Brentford), Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest).
You can vote via this link.
To recall, Phil Foden was recognized as the best footballer of the Premier League season, and Cole Palmer was chosen as the best young player.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
Hockey news Yesterday, 16:56 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Football news Yesterday, 07:04 BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024
Football news Yesterday, 06:30 Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer
Football news 20 may 2024, 12:30 BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach
Football news 19 may 2024, 14:14 A Legend's Departure: Jürgen Klopp Bids an Emotional Farewell to the Anfield Stands
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024