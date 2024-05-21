Top European club penalised by UEFA for breach of financial fair play

RU RU
Yesterday, 03:11
Despite the fact that the current European Cup season is not over yet, clubs and UEFA are preparing for the next campaign, and during the licensing process of clubs, the main body of European football found violations and punished some teams.

Thus, the official UEFA website reported that Porto were fined one and a half million euros due to the presence of arrears or the submission of false statements about them, and Sergio Conceição's team is under a conditional suspension from European competitions for two seasons.

The penalty will come into effect if Porto fail to meet the solvency requirements again. The Dragons will then remain out of the European Cup. The real suspension from continental tournaments received two clubs: Belarusian Shakhtar from Soligorsk and Turkish Adana Demirspor.

Monetary fines will also be paid by Vitoria Guimarães (200 thousand euros), Braga, Partizan (40 thousand euros each), Galatasaray, Real Betis (30 thousand euros).

