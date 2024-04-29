RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Al Nassr vs Al-Khaleej prediction Photo: alnassr.sa / Author unknown
Al Nassr Al Nassr
King Cup Saudi Arabia Today, 14:00 Al Nassr - Al-Khaleej
Finished
3 : 1
Saudi Arabia,
Al-Khaleej Al-Khaleej
Cristiano Ronaldo
17’ 57’
Sadio Mane
37’ (P)
82’
Fawaz Al-Torais
Review Match details H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3,5
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

Within the semifinal stage of the Saudi Champions Cup, Al-Nassr will play against Al-Khaleej at the "KSU Stadium" in Riyadh. Will the hosts encounter any difficulties? Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Al-Nassr

Under the guidance of Luís Castro, the team is having a fairly strong season, but considering their ambitions, more was expected. It's unlikely now that they can catch up with Al-Hilal in the league, given the nine-point gap. Especially with Al-Hilal's dominant performance, securing victories one after another. Al-Nassr's management also had hopes for victory in the Champions League, but unfortunately, the "World Club" couldn't get past Al-Ain. In the last round, Al-Nassr secured an away victory against their future opponent in the Saudi Champions Cup with a score of 1-0. It's worth noting that prior to this, Al-Nassr lost to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup with a score of 1-2.

Al-Khaleej

Under Pedro Emanuel's leadership, the team is having one of its less stellar seasons, currently sitting in 11th place in the league table. After 29 matches played, Al-Khaleej has accumulated 35 points, which is nine points clear of the relegation zone. In the last round, Al-Khaleej played a home match against Al-Nassr, where they suffered a 0-1 defeat. Consequently, Pedro Emanuel's team hasn't won in three consecutive matches, managing to secure only one point in an away match against Al-Taawoun. Interestingly, Al-Khaleej remains unbeaten in five away matches, securing victories in three instances.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the current season, Al-Nassr defeated their opponent twice – 2-0 at home and 1-0 in an away match.
  • Only in one out of the last five matches did both teams score.
  • In the last five encounters on Al-Nassr's turf, the "World Club" emerged victorious twice, while the guests secured one victory.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Forecast

Bookmakers are not favoring Al-Khaleej, estimating the hosts' victory with odds of 1.23. We believe that in this matchup, it's better to bet on "Total Under 3.5" with odds of 1.75. This betting option has been successful in eight of the last head-to-head matches.

Prediction on game Total under 3,5
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.71 Miami Heat Recommended 1xBet
Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC prediction Serie A Ecuador Today, 20:00 Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Universidad Catolica Odds: 1.67 Barcelona SC Bet now 1xBet
Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:15 Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Monterrey Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now 1xBet
Pogon Szczecin vs Wisla Krakow prediction Polish Cup 02 may 2024, 10:00 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Pogon Szczecin Odds: 1.77 Wisla Krakow Recommended MelBet
Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 02 may 2024, 11:45 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Olympiacos Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins