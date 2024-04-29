Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3,5 Odds: 1.75 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

Within the semifinal stage of the Saudi Champions Cup, Al-Nassr will play against Al-Khaleej at the "KSU Stadium" in Riyadh. Will the hosts encounter any difficulties? Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Al-Nassr

Under the guidance of Luís Castro, the team is having a fairly strong season, but considering their ambitions, more was expected. It's unlikely now that they can catch up with Al-Hilal in the league, given the nine-point gap. Especially with Al-Hilal's dominant performance, securing victories one after another. Al-Nassr's management also had hopes for victory in the Champions League, but unfortunately, the "World Club" couldn't get past Al-Ain. In the last round, Al-Nassr secured an away victory against their future opponent in the Saudi Champions Cup with a score of 1-0. It's worth noting that prior to this, Al-Nassr lost to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup with a score of 1-2.

Al-Khaleej

Under Pedro Emanuel's leadership, the team is having one of its less stellar seasons, currently sitting in 11th place in the league table. After 29 matches played, Al-Khaleej has accumulated 35 points, which is nine points clear of the relegation zone. In the last round, Al-Khaleej played a home match against Al-Nassr, where they suffered a 0-1 defeat. Consequently, Pedro Emanuel's team hasn't won in three consecutive matches, managing to secure only one point in an away match against Al-Taawoun. Interestingly, Al-Khaleej remains unbeaten in five away matches, securing victories in three instances.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the current season, Al-Nassr defeated their opponent twice – 2-0 at home and 1-0 in an away match.

Only in one out of the last five matches did both teams score.

In the last five encounters on Al-Nassr's turf, the "World Club" emerged victorious twice, while the guests secured one victory.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Forecast

Bookmakers are not favoring Al-Khaleej, estimating the hosts' victory with odds of 1.23. We believe that in this matchup, it's better to bet on "Total Under 3.5" with odds of 1.75. This betting option has been successful in eight of the last head-to-head matches.