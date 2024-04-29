RU RU
Main Predictions Gangwon vs Pohang Steelers prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

Gangwon vs Pohang Steelers prediction and betting tips - May 1, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Gangwon FC vs Pohang Steelers prediction Photo: steelers.co.kr / Author unknown
Gangwon FC Gangwon FC
K-League 1 South Korea Today, 06:00 Gangwon FC - Pohang Steelers
Finished
2 : 4
South Korea, Chuncheon, Chuncheon Songam Leports Town
Pohang Steelers Pohang Steelers
Min-Hyuk Yang
76’
Han-Min Jung
84’
34’ 53’ 62’
Jae-Hee Jung
90 + 1’
Ho-Jae Lee
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.74
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

One of the matches of the 10th round of the South Korean K-League will be played in Chuncheon, where the local Gangwon will host Pohang Steelers. Here's the prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Gangwon

The football club from Gangwon Province currently occupies the fifth position in the K-League table after nine rounds. Gangwon has gathered 12 points, which is seven points behind the league leaders, Gimcheon Sangmu. Overall, Yun Jong Hwan's team had a fairly decent start and held a place in the top three. However, a couple of unsuccessful matches in recent rounds resulted in Gangwon dropping to the fifth position. In particular, in the last round, Gangwon played an away match against league leaders Gimcheon Sangmu, which ended in a 1-0 victory for the leaders.

Pohang Steelers

The "Steelers" are fighting for the top spot in the league table, and if not for some setbacks in recent rounds, Kim Gi-dong's team would currently be leading the K-League. At present, after nine rounds, Pohang has accumulated 18 points, trailing behind Gimcheon Sangmu by just one point. In the last round, Pohang played a goalless draw at home against Incheon, and before that, there was another goalless draw at home against Gimcheon Sangmu. Overall, since the beginning of the season, the team has suffered only one defeat in nine matches, which was the opening match against Ulsan. However, the team has drawn in three out of the last five matches.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • In the previous season, the teams played to a draw twice.
  • In the previous season, Pohang defeated Gangwon in the quarter-final stage of the South Korean FA Cup with a score of 2-1.
  • Only one out of the last five matches saw the "Total Over 2.5" bet being successful.

Gangwon vs Pohang Steelers Prediction

Bookmakers cautiously give the advantage to Pohang in this match, estimating the away victory with odds of 2.50. We believe it's better to go for "Pohang's victory with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.74.

