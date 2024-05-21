The former Barcelona defender is set to move to Crystal Palace in the near future
Crystal Palace is set to bolster its squad with a formidable player from La Liga.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace is on the verge of signing Real Betis' central defender Chadi Riad. The transfer fee is reported to be €12 million plus €2 million in bonuses.
All the details of the transfer have been agreed upon, and the deal will be finalized once the player signs the contract.
Chadi Riad is a product of Barcelona's academy. Last summer, he joined Betis on loan with an obligation to buy.
This season, the 20-year-old Moroccan has played 30 matches across all competitions.
Crystal Palace finished 12th in the Premier League. Since the appointment of head coach Oliver Glasner, the Eagles have won 7 out of 13 matches.
