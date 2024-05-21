Revealed the reason why Allegri was sacked two games before the end of the season

What had been talked about for a long time became a fact last Friday: Juventus sacked Massimiliano Allegri as head coach? But despite the inevitability of this decision, it still took everyone by surprise, as the resignation did not happen at the end of the championship, in which there were only two matches left to play.

And the Italian Cup final with Atalanta would still be Allegri's last match at Juventus, as according to ESPN, the specialist was suspended for two league matches due to his behaviour after the match against Bergamo.

That the reason for the early farewell was Allegri's inappropriate behaviour in the Cup match was emphasised by the club itself:

"The dismissal was the result of certain behaviour during and after the Italian Cup final, which the club considered incompatible with the values of Juventus, and the behaviour that those who represent it should be."

It should be recalled that the most important candidate to succeed Allegri at the Turin club is Bologna head coach Thiago Motta.