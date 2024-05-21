Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer

Manchester City will likely need to find a new primary goalkeeper during the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the current main goalkeeper, Ederson, is considering leaving the club at the end of the season.

Ederson has received several lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, which he is currently evaluating. Manchester City is prepared to let the Brazilian goalkeeper go, so the final decision rests with the player.

Ederson joined Manchester City from Benfica in the summer of 2017 for €40 million. This season, he has played 43 matches across all competitions, conceding 34 goals.

In the FA Cup final, which will be City's last match of the season, Ederson will not play due to a fractured eye socket.