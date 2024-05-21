RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024

BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024

Football news Yesterday, 07:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024 Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The legendary German midfielder Toni Kroos has announced his retirement after the current season!

In his statement, Kroos declared that, as planned, Real Madrid will be the last club of his career. His final tournament will be the Euro 2024, held in Germany.

“July 17th, 2014 - the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer - but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end. I will never forget that insolent successful time! I would particularly like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one. At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship”.

For Real Madrid, Kroos played 463 matches, scored 28 goals, and made 98 assists. Before joining Real, he played for Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

The Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 will be Kroos' last match for Real Madrid.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:56 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer Football news Yesterday, 06:30 Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer
Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season Football news Yesterday, 05:25 Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season
BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach Football news 20 may 2024, 12:30 BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach
A Legend's Departure: Jürgen Klopp Bids an Emotional Farewell to the Anfield Stands Football news 19 may 2024, 14:14 A Legend's Departure: Jürgen Klopp Bids an Emotional Farewell to the Anfield Stands
More news
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024