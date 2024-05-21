BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024

The legendary German midfielder Toni Kroos has announced his retirement after the current season!

In his statement, Kroos declared that, as planned, Real Madrid will be the last club of his career. His final tournament will be the Euro 2024, held in Germany.

“July 17th, 2014 - the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer - but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end. I will never forget that insolent successful time! I would particularly like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one. At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship”.

For Real Madrid, Kroos played 463 matches, scored 28 goals, and made 98 assists. Before joining Real, he played for Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

The Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 will be Kroos' last match for Real Madrid.