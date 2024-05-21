Man United leader could leave the team if the club fails to fulfil his demands

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was one of the Red Devils' best players in the Premier League last season, despite the fact that his salary is far from the highest in the team. And the Portuguese were determined to address that.

The midfielder is reportedly ready to extend his agreement with Manchester United, which expires in 2026, but he is demanding a pay rise. Fernandes' current salary is £12.5million a year and the player wants to be paid around the same level as Casemiro, whose £18.2million a year salary is the highest in the squad.

But according to Football Transfers, Manchester United are unlikely to go for such a significant pay rise, especially because he will turn 30 in September. Therefore, Fernandes may agree to the offer of Saudi clubs, which are ready to fulfil the financial requirements of the Portuguese without any problems.