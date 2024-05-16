"No doubt about it". Ten Hag reacted to rumours of Fernandes moving to Saudi Arabia

Recently, rumours surfaced in the media space that Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes could move to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in the summer. But, Mancunians head coach Erik ten Hag remains calm.

The Red Devils manager has reassured fans and said that the club want to keep the Portuguese midfielder in the team:

"The club wants to keep Bruno, I think that's without a doubt. I have to see the interview. As far as I know and everything I know from him, he loves Manchester United. He loves the fans, he loves playing for Manchester United. That's all I know. You can see that he gives his maximum on the pitch. He is an example", - quotes the Dutch specialist Goal.

Earlier it was reported that in addition to Fernandes, another Manchester United midfielder, Casemiro could also move to the Middle East.