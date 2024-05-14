Saudi Arabian Professional League clubs interested in Manchester United midfielder

Clubs from the Professional League of Saudi Arabia have expressed interest in Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Since October, several representatives from Saudi Arabia have been interested in the Brazilian footballer. It is expected that offers to Casemiro's representatives and to Manchester United will come after the final budget approval for clubs in the Professional League of Saudi Arabia. Thus, Casemiro has the opportunity to leave Manchester United this summer.

It is worth noting that Manchester United and French defender Raphael Varane have decided not to extend their collaboration, and after the expiration of his contract this summer, the 31-year-old player will leave the team as a free agent. In a statement, the Manchester United expressed gratitude to Varane for his work with the team and wished him success in the future.

By the way, the squad overhaul at Manchester United may spare no one, and even its leaders are preparing for potential departures from the team.