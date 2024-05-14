Confirmed. Manchester United have said goodbye to their defender

Manchester United and French defender Raphael Varane have decided not to extend their partnership, and the 31-year-old will leave the team as a free agent when his contract expires this summer. In a statement, the Mancunians thanked Varane for his work in the team and wished him success in the future.

The Frenchman moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 after ten years in Real Madrid for 40 million euros. In the camp of the Red Devils, the 2018 World Cup champion played 93 games, in which he scored two goals and gave one effective transfer.

Moreover, this season he scored in the match of the 1st round of the Premier League against Wolverhampton and his goal brought Manchester United a 1-0 victory. Earlier it was reported that Real Madrid are considering Varane's return and there is also a possibility that the Frenchman will move to Saudi Arabia.