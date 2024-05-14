Two Manchester United stars are preparing to leave the team

A squad purge at Manchester United could spare no-one, with even their leaders preparing to leave the team.

There is huge interest in midfielders Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes from Saudi clubs, although the Daily Telegraph believes that a move to the Middle East for the Portuguese is unlikely.

Casemiro's transfer, on the other hand, seems more realistic and the Brazilian's representatives have already held talks with Saudi Pro League clubs. Al-Nassr are the top contenders for the midfielder.

Manchester United are ready to sell Casemiro and would like to finalise the deal at the start of the transfer window, but will not rush the midfielder out.

The information that Fernandes will leave the club is also confirmed by The Sun, recalling the Portuguese's hints. However, the source does not name the next destination in the midfielder's career.