"It's not just up to me". Man United leader hints at possible summer move away

In the summer transfer window, Manchester United are ready to listen to offers for almost every player, and it seems that even the leaders of the team will not be saved from cleaning the squad.

Thus, the captain of the Red Devils Bruno Fernandes announced about his probable resignation, who, however, does not want to raise the question of his future before the end of the European Championship:

"Obviously it doesn't depend on me alone, does it? A player must always want to be here but, at the same time, you must want him to stay. At the moment I feel like there is that on both sides. I'm not thinking too much about the future, not least because obviously this season so far has not been up to the level I had hoped for, both individually and collectively. So, to be honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it's only after the Euros, because nothing can distract me from the FA Cup final and the Euros, nothing is more important than that now," Fernandes said in a conversation with DAZNPortugal.

Earlier, the Portuguese stated that he wants to continue playing for Manchester United and has already held talks with the club's new owners.