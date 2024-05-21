Cole Palmer set a unique record in the Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer set a Premier League record for the 2023/24 season.

At the age of 22 years and 13 days by the final game of the 2023/24 EPL season, the midfielder became the youngest player in the tournament's history to finish the season as the absolute leader in combined goals and assists (33 – 22 goals, 11 assists).

Palmer was also named the best young player of the English championship for the outgoing season. The Chelsea midfielder received the award at Stamford Bridge before the 38th-round match against Bournemouth.

Palmer joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023 from Manchester City, with the Pensioners paying €47 million for the player. He ranks second in the EPL's top scorers list, behind Erling Haaland.

Moreover, Palmer became only the third player in Chelsea's history to score 20+ goals and provide 10+ assists in a single Premier League season, following in the footsteps of legends Frank Lampard (22 goals, 14 assists) and Didier Drogba (29 goals, 14 assists) in the 2009/10 campaign.