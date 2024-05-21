Juventus are still in talks with a potential replacement for Wojciech Szczęsny

Juventus continues negotiations with potential replacement for Wojciech Szczęsny, Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Turin club's officials have already discussed personal terms with Di Gregorio, but the situation regarding Szczęsny, who may leave in June, remains unresolved.

Di Gregorio, along with Riccardo Calafiori, are among Juventus' main targets for the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old Di Gregorio is considered one of Italy's most promising goalkeepers, also attracting interest from Milan and Inter. In January, Newcastle offered €20 million for the goalkeeper, but the Italian international declined the move to St. James' Park. It is noted that Di Gregorio will be available for a similar fee this summer.

In the current season, the Italian goalkeeper has kept 14 clean sheets in 34 matches across all competitions.

Previously, it was reported that Szczęsny had refused to extend his contract with Juventus.